24º

Local News

Students raise thousands for foundation during charity week at Troy Athens High School

$117,000 raised for Alex’s Saints Foundation

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Alex’s Saints Foundation, Troy Athens High School, Troy, Oakland County, Local, Charity, Community, Tyler Bettelon, Troy Athens, Alex St Pierre
For years, the students at Troy Athens High School have spent “charity week” doing something amazing. “To be able to raise this much money as a community -- it’s like we’re a big family,” said Tyler Bettelon, of the Alex’s Saints Foundation. Troy Athens students raised more than $117,000 for the foundation.

TROY, Mich. – For years, the students at Troy Athens High School have spent “charity week” doing something amazing.

“To be able to raise this much money as a community -- it’s like we’re a big family,” said Tyler Bettelon, of the Alex’s Saints Foundation.

Troy Athens students raised more than $117,000 for the foundation.

“It’s super emotional,” Bettelon said. “This one is personal. Alex was my student and neighbor.”

Alex St. Pierre took part in charity week a decade ago when he was a student at the high school. One day before his 25th birthday, he died from a drug overdose.

After last year’s charity week was canceled due to COVID, students made up for it this year.

You can watch Priya Mann’s full story in the video above.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email