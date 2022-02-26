Lawsuit reveals chaotic moments during Oxford High School shooting

The Oxford school shooting survivors filed a lawsuit revealing new insight into the chaotic moments as the shooter opened fire. The suit also squarely places the blame on school employees who they claim didn't do enough to stop it.

OXFORD, Mich. – The Oxford school shooting survivors filed a lawsuit revealing new insight into the chaotic moments as the shooter opened fire. The suit also squarely places the blame on school employees who they claim didn’t do enough to stop it.

The mother of student John Asciutto is suing on behalf of her sons John and Anthony Asciutto II joining father John Vackaro, suing on behalf of his son Marko Vackaro.

Both John Asciutto and Marko Vackaro survived the shooting. Their accounts of the events started with them stating that Ethan Crumbley first shot a student in the bathroom and then shot several female students in the hallway.

The suit reads, “And then he turned his gun toward John Asciutto and Marko Vackaro. Noticing them, Crumbley shot at both students. He struck John Asciutto in the left buttock and missed Marko Vackaro, who saw several bullets strike into the hallway wall.”

Ad

Both were able to escape out of the building.

The Local 4 Defenders give us an inside look at the chilling plans detailed within the journal of accused Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley. That journal was with the 15-year-old student on Nov. 30.

John Vackaro’s brother Anthony Vackaro hid terrified in a classroom with others for an hour.

The suit names Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins who testified in a hearing focused on Crumbley’s parents Thursday (Feb. 24). Hopkins was concerned that Crumbley was being neglected by his parents after they were informed of their son’s alarming behavior the day of the shooting.

“You did not file a 3200 form with Child Protective Services, alleging that there was a suspicion that mom and dad weren’t getting (Ethan Crumbley) proper medical attention,” said an attorney to Hopkins.

“I did not,” said Hopkins.

Read: James, Jennifer Crumbley bound over for trial on manslaughter charges in Oxford case

Ad

The suit says Hopkins and other school officials violated the state’s Child Protection Act, failing to act as mandatory reporters of neglect to Child Protective Services.

Shawn Ley asked Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald if she’ll pursue criminal charges against Hopkins and others.

“I do not see a criminal case against any school employee,” said McDonald.