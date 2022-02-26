Police chase ends in deadly crash, shooting on Detroit’s east side

At least 25 police squad cars were on the scene, after which went through multiple locations but ultimately ended on Warren Avenue and Dickerson Street on Detroit's east side Friday (Feb. 25) night.

DETROIT – At least 25 police cars were involved in a chase Friday (Feb. 25) that went through multiple locations and ended at Warren Avenue and Dickerson Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the incident started at a home on Chatsworth Street. It involved a man and a woman who have had an ongoing domestic violence situation for the last three years, according to authorities.

Their situation heated up over the last two days, police said.

Officials said someone kept driving a white Camaro past the woman’s house and exchanging threatening words with her.

Police said the man in the Camaro came back Friday night and fired shots at a car at her home. He then left and returned again, according to authorities.

“He comes back, commits a home invasion while he’s kicking in the front door,” said Detroit police Chief James White. “The officers are in the area, based on the earlier runs, (officers) see him, he sees the police and then flees from the location. Officers engaged him, they pursued him -- he leaves at a very high rate of speed on Warren, where he strikes a cab that was sadly occupied by a female citizen. She is ejected and dies on the scene.”

An innocent bystander was ejected and died at the scene, authorities said. It’s unclear if the man in the Camaro fired his weapon at officers or if he drew the weapon at all.

What Local 4 News does know is that officers fired at the driver of the Camaro, and he was killed.

Neighbors in the immediate area said they heard sirens and a crash, and when they looked out their windows, they saw five to seven shots.

Detroit police are still investigating, but they have confirmed two people died.