History 4 All: How modern efforts to restrict voting rights affect minority communities

DETROIT – In celebration of Black History Month, Local 4 is diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, especially right here in Michigan.

In this segment of our History 4 All special, we’re discussing the modern day effort to restrict voting rights following the 2020 presidential election -- which was found by several authorities to be the securest election in American history, despite some voting fraud claims.

Local 4′s Devin Scillian is sitting down with Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE, and Kat Stafford, national race and ethnicity writer for the Associated Press, who explain why the move to tighten voting rights appears to be an intentional effort to suppress minority votes in the U.S.

Watch the full segment in the video player above.

