History 4 All: Why the Green Book was essential for Black travelers amid segregation

Black history is not just reserved for Black Americans -- Black history is American history. This month, Local 4 has been diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, and we're sharing what we've learned in this History 4 All special. In this segment, we're learning about the Green Book: a guide used by Black people traveling in the U.S. to help them travel safely and avoid trouble on the road.

DETROIT – In celebration of Black History Month, Local 4 is diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, especially right here in Michigan.

In this segment of our History 4 All special, we’re learning about the Green Book and how it was used as a guide by Black people traveling in the U.S. before the Civil Rights Movement.

Join us as we hear from a local Detroiter who recalls using the book, as well as from experts who discuss how the book worked to keep Black people safe in a racist and segregated society.

Watch the full segment in the video player above.

Watch: History 4 All segments