History 4 All: Why the Green Book was essential for Black travelers amid segregation

Celebrating Black History Month with local stories that matter

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Black history is not just reserved for Black Americans -- Black history is American history. This month, Local 4 has been diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, and we're sharing what we've learned in this History 4 All special. In this segment, we're learning about the Green Book: a guide used by Black people traveling in the U.S. to help them travel safely and avoid trouble on the road.

DETROIT – In celebration of Black History Month, Local 4 is diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, especially right here in Michigan.

In this segment of our History 4 All special, we’re learning about the Green Book and how it was used as a guide by Black people traveling in the U.S. before the Civil Rights Movement.

Join us as we hear from a local Detroiter who recalls using the book, as well as from experts who discuss how the book worked to keep Black people safe in a racist and segregated society.

