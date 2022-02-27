History 4 All: Why the Green Book was essential for Black travelers amid segregation

DETROIT – In celebration of Black History Month, Local 4 is diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, especially right here in Michigan.
In this segment of our History 4 All special, we’re learning about the Green Book and how it was used as a guide by Black people traveling in the U.S. before the Civil Rights Movement.
Join us as we hear from a local Detroiter who recalls using the book, as well as from experts who discuss how the book worked to keep Black people safe in a racist and segregated society.
Watch the full segment in the video player above.
