Math Corps summer camp gives students free chance to improve math skills in Detroit

DETROIT – The Math Corps summer camp at Wayne State University is looking to recruit Detroit students and help them improve their math skills for free.

A Math Corps board member said the camp is especially important in the wake of COVID learning loss. In just six weeks at the camp, students can improve their math scores from 30%-90%, according to a release.

The camp has been helping students for 30 years.

“At its core, the Math Corps is about loving kids -- always putting kids first and wanting all good things for them, now and in the future -- and believing in kids; holding to the unwavering belief that all children have unique and special greatness within them and that, through hard work and the support of a caring family or community, that greatness can be realized,” a release says.

The camp is looking to recruit students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Middle school students will join high schoolers, college students, teachers and mathematicians at Wayne State. Students learn the basics and advanced math topics.

Math Corps also works with parents and students to help provide no-cost transportation to the Wayne State campus.

One report focused on sustained academic gains from Math Corps found that middle school participants were 11% more likely to enroll in college.