Accused gunman in standoff at Warren pharmacy faces felony charges

WARREN, Mich. – A man accused of firing dozens of shots at buildings in Warren before barricading himself inside a pharmacy has been charged, according to police.

Hesham Bapacker has been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm in or at a building, and two counts of felony firearm.

The shooting was reported to police shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 28) from Greenday Massage on East 9 Mile and Ryan roads.

Three women sleeping inside said they were woken up by a man shooting at their business and the business next door. Police said the women inside Greenday Massage had no interaction with the man who was firing shots in the area.

More than 40 shell casings were discovered at the scene, according to police. They also found several dozen bullet holes in the windows and walls in the area.

“I am proud of the fast response of patrol officers, the quick resolution by the Special Response Team and the solid investigative work by detectives and evidence technicians. This is an excellent example of the teamwork of the Warren Police Department and a credit to its members,” Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Bapacker was arraigned in front of Judge Chupa. His was given a million dollar bond. His preliminary examination is set for March 10.

