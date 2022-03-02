30º

Armed guard injured during scuffle in Highland Park supermarket

A customer intervened and was able to help get the man under control until police arrived

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Imagine going in to buy groceries and then witnessing a man wrestle a gun away from an armed security guard.

That’s what happened inside of the Glory Supermarket Tuesday (March. 1) evening, and after shots were fired, a customer stepped in to help.

“I heard like two,” said store clerk Cindy Martinez.

Martinez is referring to the number of gunshots she heard during the incident. Martinez tells Local 4 News that she was in the office when she heard the commotion.

“Some random guy had come up behind the security guard and was like he’s an undercover cop; he was grabbing him,” Martinez said. “Next thing you know, they all had got to the ground, and he had shot the gun, but it didn’t hit him.”

Local 4 News was there as Highland Park police began their investigation and as the security guard was wheeled out on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance.

He wasn’t shot, but we’re told he was injured in the scuffle.

“First thing was you get a little shook, but everyone’s trained, so you pray,” said Commander Angelo Wright.

Wright says the armed security guard works for him.

A police source and Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp told Local 4 News that a customer intervened and was able to help get the man under control until police arrived.

“The police did apprehend the guy, and he’s in custody,” Wright said.

