St. Clair Shores family turns garage into donation hub to collect supplies for Ukraine

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Many people feel compelled to help the victims of the war in Ukraine. A St. Clair Shores family has gone as far as to turn their garage into a donation hub.

They’ve collected things ranging from boxes of medicine for kids and even body armor. The garage has quickly become a Ukraine relief effort distribution center.

The couple that lives there have family and friends in Ukraine and wanted to find a way to do something. Tony Pate and Ludmila Palamarchuck were at Little Caesar’s Arena last week when a family member in Ukraine called them. Their loved ones were taken cover in basements and are still terrified.

The St. Clair Shores couple became determined to help. Tony Pate has a military background in emergency response. He posted to his Facebook page that he was collecting items to send to Ukraine

Tony Pate is delivering close to 150 sets of body armor next week to cousins in Ukraine driving trucks packed with aid. He will fly to Poland, go to the border and deliver them there.

Tony Pate wants to set up a 501C3, a nonprofit, to track cash and donations and help with a website that will work better than his personal Facebook page.

Donations can be mailed to or dropped off at 23225 Doremus Street in St. Clair Shores, MI 48080.