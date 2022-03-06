Driver in custody after crashing into several buildings in Macomb County, deputies say

Nobody was injured and the driver turned himself in.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – One person is in custody after Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies say he crashed into several county buildings.

It began at the Macomb County Administration Building and ended at the Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday. No one was hurt.

Before crews arrived to clean up, the entrance of the administration building was littered with glass and doors were hanging off frames.

County executive Mark Hackel said this could have ended differently.

“If there were people here, that would have been much worse. And/or if he hit something that was structural, that would have been a big concern or problem,” Hackel said. “So most of it is superficial and because there’s a lot of glass and debris, it does look like it’s more significant damage and what could have been done.”

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged driver is a 28-year-old man who was driving a Honda sedan.

“Witnesses that saw the car said it actually came down here, went over the curb and intentionally rammed into the building, backed up and rammed into it again. The person then decided to back up and take off,” Hackel said.

The driver then allegedly drove to the Sheriff’s Office, less than 3 miles away. He hit a portable generator, got out of the car and walked to the front office to turn himself in.

“He is in custody, and we think there might be some issues or concerns going on with his mental state at this time,” Hackel said.

The administration building is expected to be open Monday.