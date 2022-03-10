43º

LIVE

Local News

Birmingham Public Schools find $11M budget discrepancy, says several factors caused miscalculations

Superintendent says an in-depth review of budget is underway

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Education, Budget, Birmingham, Birmingham Public Schools, Oakland County, News, Local, Local News
In June, Birmingham Public Schools adopted a school year budget that had an estimated $1.58 million shortfall now, and they're saying it's actually a $14 million shortfall. At the end of February, the superintendent sent out a message explaining how the $11 million discrepancies were found as they were working on the mid-year budget amendment.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – In June, Birmingham Public Schools adopted a budget that had an estimated $1.58 million shortfall -- now they’re saying it’s actually a $14 million shortfall. That has implications for people’s property taxes.

At the end of February, the superintendent sent out a message explaining how the $11 million discrepancies were found as they were working on the mid-year budget amendment.

In that letter, superintendent Dr. Embekka Roberson cited three main factors that caused the miscalculations. The first was underestimations of salary and retirement calculations for the 2021-22 school year. The second was an overestimation of student enrollment. The third was an over-levying of property taxes, which will result in credit to tax payers.

Roberson shared what the district is doing moving forward. In January, the district brought on a CPA and retired Assistant Superintendent of Finance to preform a thorough review and work with their auditors.

“Already, we have made significant strides toward mitigating the impact of this new budget reality for the current fiscal year through the utilization of one-time federal grants. In addition, we conducted an in-depth line-by-line review of current budget dollars. Therefore, the mid-year budget amendment will require the use of approximately $3 to $4 million of our $20 million fund balance, pending board approval,” Roberson said.

View that letter here:

The mid-year amendment budget numbers were presented to the school board on March 1. After that, the superintendent sent out another message to parents.

View that letter here:

The Birmingham Educational Association released the following statement:

The next public school board meeting is set for March 15.

Read: More education coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter