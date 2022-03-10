Ford Road bridge work will close Hines Drive in Wayne County for months

DEARBORN, Mich. – A bridge project on Ford Road in Dearborn will force the closure of Hines Drive in Wayne County through the summer months.

Beginning Monday, March 14, work will begin to replace the M-153 (Ford Road) bridges over Hines Drive in Dearborn, between Golfview Drive and Evergreen Road. This $4.8 million project is expected to be completed in late fall.

The bridge work will involve the following restrictions:

Closed through late summer:

- Southbound Hines Drive will be closed under M-153 through late summer.

- Southbound Hines Drive ramp to eastbound M-153 will be closed through late summer.

Restrictions through late fall:

Eastbound and westbound M-153 will have lane closures between Golfview Drive and Evergreen Road, with one to two lanes open.

The westbound M-153 ramp to northbound Hines Drive will be closed.

The Rouge Gateway Trail will be closed.

