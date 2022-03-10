33º

Man rushed to hospital after being shot near I-75 and Davison Freeway in Highland Park

Man was driving when someone opened fire

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police said a man has been rushed to a hospital in serious condition after being shot while driving in Highland Park.

The shooting happened Wednesday (March 9) night in the area of I-75 and the Davison Freeway near Oakland Avenue in Highland Park.

Police said a man was driving a van and another man was a passenger in the vehicle when someone opened fire. The van is riddled with bullets.

The passenger was not injured in the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Highland Park Police Department 313-852-7338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

