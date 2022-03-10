Monroe police search for jewelry store thief who stole $20K-30K engagement rings, officials say

The suspect of a March 9, 2022 jewelry theft incident in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. – The Monroe Police Department responded to Carroll Ochs Jewelers after their hold-up alarm was triggered after a man stole two engagement rings valued at $20,000 to $30,000 each.

The incident took place at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday (March 3) on North Telegraph Road.

Officers Reaume and Proost were first on the scene. They determined that a man had stolen the items.

The officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed the store’s surveillance video, which showed the man reached over and violently grabbed the rings out of the jewelry clerk’s hand, causing minor cuts and bruises.

The man ran out of the store and got into the passenger seat of a newer model white Chevrolet Malibu before fleeing the scene.

White Chevy Malibu used as getaway vehicle in Monroe jewelry theft case. (Monroe Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect or these crimes, please contact the police a 734-243-7524.