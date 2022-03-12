Detroit residents eligible for assistance through $100M Detroit at Work scholarship fund

If you want a better life for yourself and your family, the City of Detroit has $100 million in federal funds available to help.

DETROIT – If you want a better life for yourself and your family, the City of Detroit has $100 million in federal funds available to help.

There are a variety of options available under the Detroit at Work umbrella. If your reading level is holding you back or if you don’t have a GED, there are “earn to learn” programs to help you achieve those goals.

If you’re looking for advanced certifications, you can earn to learn those as well. Tisheam McAdoo did just that.

“I told ‘em all I wanted was an opportunity and I’ll take it from there,” McAdoo said.

He’s now well on his way to becoming a carpenter. McAdoo had a rocky start in life and spent time behind bars. He wants a better life for himself and his daughter.

“The first call is the hardest because you have to have the courage to take the first step,” said Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Executive Director of Detroit at Work.

Once you make that call, Detroit at Work can help either with training -- or if your dream is to start your own business -- it’s entrepreneurship academy or Motor City Match.

The money is here now to fund it. Once-in-a-lifetime funds that can make transformational change.

“This is a program that you make the investment in yourself and we make the investment in you too,” Sherard-Freeman said. “It can change the trajectory of an entire family and a community.”

For more information on Detroit at Work, click here.

