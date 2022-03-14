Detroit Metro Airport to officially rename North Terminal after Warren Evans on April 4

ROMULUS, Mich. – The North Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport will be officially renamed after Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans on April 4.

DTW will hold a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. April 4 to officially rename the North Terminal the “Warren Cleage Evans Terminal.”

The Wayne County Airport Authority Board of Directors voted in June to rename the terminal in Evans’ honor. It was previously named based on its location on the DTW campus.

“This is truly an honor, and I would like to thank everyone who made this possible,” Evans said. “I have dedicated my life to public service, and I have always believed that you don’t get into this line of work for the awards or recognition. Public service is about serving the public. But I must say that it does feel good to know that others appreciate what I have been trying to do for all these years.”

Signage will be updated over the next few weeks.

“Dozens of signs need to be changed; therefore, we must start early,” WCAA Chief Executive Officer Chad Newton said. “This means there may be times when signs reflect the new name, while other signs do not. We’ll do our best to inform our customers of this change and we appreciate their patience during this transition period.”

A special sign honoring Evans will be unveiled during the dedication ceremony.

“Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans is a dedicated public servant who has transformed our region for the better and we’re pleased the WCAA Board decided to name our terminal after him,” Newton said. “Following the renaming, we will begin refreshing the appearance and functionality of the terminal to improve the customer experience. We’re looking forward to beginning this new chapter in Detroit Metropolitan Airport’s story.”