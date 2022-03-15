How Dearborn police tracked bank robbery suspect to hiding place inside porta-potty

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn bank robber was discovered hunkered down inside a porta-potty after he ordered a teller to smile and threatened to kill everyone if she sounded the alarm, officials said.

Bank robbery

Charles William Woolery is accused of robbing the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank at 22315 Michigan Avenue at 3:04 p.m. March 2.

A bank robbery suspect on March 2, 2022. (Dearborn Police Department)

The teller said a man, later identified as Woolery, walked into the bank and handed her a note. He gestured to his hip, as if implying he had a weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

The note said, “Smile. Put all $10, $20, $50, $100 in bag. No dye pack. No GPS. Do not hit alarm til I leave or I will kill everyone,” authorities said.

Aa March 2, 2022, bank robbery in Dearborn. (Dearborn Police Department)

She placed $1,690 into a black bag and handed it to Woolery, police said.

Officials said Woolery left the bank on foot.

Tracking Woolery

Security footage from inside the bank showed police that Woolery had been wearing a tan Carhartt suit, a black beanie hat and a black mask.

He fled west onto Tenny Street after leaving the bank and crossed Michigan Avenue to the north, according to authorities.

A bank robbery suspect fleeing the scene on March 2, 2022. (Dearborn Police Department)

Officials said they found footage of Woolery heading toward the Hampton Inn, so they spoke with the manager there and reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel. It showed Woolery heading north through the vehicle entrance to the parking lot behind the hotel, according to the criminal complaint.

Woolery went slightly west in the parking lot and north along the buildings toward a porta-potty, officials said.

“At this point, Woolery appeared to enter a (porta-potty),” the criminal complaint reads.

Arrest and charges

Dearborn police officers went to the porta-potty and found Woolery inside, they said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Charles William Woolery after a March 2, 2022, bank robbery in Dearborn. (Dearborn Police Department)

Police found $1,690 in the front of Woolery’s hooded sweatshirt, court record show. A tan Carhartt-style suit was found on the floor of the porta-potty, according to authorities. They said they also recovered a black beanie-style winter hat, a black face mask, the robbery note and tan gloves.

Officials took Woolery to the Dearborn Police Station.

When told that he was being charged with armed robbery, Woolery said, “But I didn’t have a gun on me,” police said.

The complaint concludes that there’s probable cause to charge Woolery in connection with the robbery.