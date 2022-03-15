Oxford parents voice safety concerns to new superintendent

With former Oxford Schools Superintendent Tim Throne officially out, the first school board meeting took place with new Superintendent Ken Weaver unanimously being sworn in. Weaver is no stranger to the district as he's been principal and assistant principal, but some are saying that now, he is taking on a school system that is still very much wounded.

“I hope that they address some of the differences between what they’ve said in the past and the reality that my kids are experiencing at the high school,” said parent George Stoffan.

At the same meeting, parents voiced their concerns for safety and what will take place moving forward from November’s tragic shooting, including the father of victim Hana St. Juliana.

“There are so many triggers that exist in the school right now,” said Steve St. Juliana.

We also heard from high school students that were present on that tragic day.

“I’m stuck remembering all my classmates running for their lives going ‘this can’t be happening. Run. Shooter. Help us’” said one Oxford High School student. “We’re brave. We’re strong. You shoved that word strong down our throat as if it’s supposed to fix anything.”

Bag checks will continue, and more officers will be brought in to work with the district. The use of lockers will also still not be permitted.

Stoffan just wants to make sure that all students in the district feel safe.

“I hope to gain a better understanding of where the district is when it comes to security in particular at this point,” Stoffan said.

Weapon detection software and the possibility of bringing in ammunition sniffing dogs were also discussed in Monday (March 14) night’s meeting.