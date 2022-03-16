Police want help finding missing 76-year-old man last seen in late January

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 76-year-old man who has not been seen since late January.
Walter Dansby was last seen in the 12800 block of Gabe Street in Detroit.
A family member told police that Dansby has health issues.
He might be driving a white 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix license plate no. EJH9502
|Walter Dansby
|Details
|Age
|76
|Height
|5′11′'
|Weight
|160 lbs
|Hair
|Black and gray short hair, partially bald, thin mustache
Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
