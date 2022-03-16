Police want help finding missing 76-year-old man last seen in late January

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 76-year-old man who has not been seen since late January.

Walter Dansby was last seen in the 12800 block of Gabe Street in Detroit.

A family member told police that Dansby has health issues.

He might be driving a white 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix license plate no. EJH9502

Walter Dansby Details Age 76 Height 5′11′' Weight 160 lbs Hair Black and gray short hair, partially bald, thin mustache

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

