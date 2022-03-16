46º

Local News

Police want help finding missing 76-year-old man last seen in late January

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Detroit, Missing Detroit, Walter Dansby, Gable Street, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Missing
Walter Dansby (DPD)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 76-year-old man who has not been seen since late January.

Walter Dansby was last seen in the 12800 block of Gabe Street in Detroit.

A family member told police that Dansby has health issues.

He might be driving a white 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix license plate no. EJH9502

Walter DansbyDetails
Age76
Height5′11′'
Weight160 lbs
HairBlack and gray short hair, partially bald, thin mustache

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter