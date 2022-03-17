21-year-old Ohio woman killed in crash in Sterling Heights, sources say

Officials say a 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning near Henry Ford II High School in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning in Sterling Heights.

According to sources, at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the woman was driving northbound on Van Dyke Avenue between 18 Mile and 19 Mile roads when a suspected drunk driver ran her off the road.

The cars reportedly ended up near the football field at Henry Ford II High School.

Officials say the 21-year-old, who is from Ohio, died as a result of her injuries. It is unclear if the other driver was also injured in the crash.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Ad

More: Local news