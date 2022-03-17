70º

Local News

21-year-old Ohio woman killed in crash in Sterling Heights, sources say

Sources say suspected drunk driver ran woman off the road

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Crash, Car Crash, Fatal Crash, Sterling Heights, Macomb County, Henry Ford II High School, Metro Detroit, Local, News, Local News, 18 Mile Road, 19 Mile Road, Van Dyke Avenue, Van Dyke Freeway
Officials say a 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning near Henry Ford II High School in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning in Sterling Heights.

According to sources, at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the woman was driving northbound on Van Dyke Avenue between 18 Mile and 19 Mile roads when a suspected drunk driver ran her off the road.

The cars reportedly ended up near the football field at Henry Ford II High School.

Officials say the 21-year-old, who is from Ohio, died as a result of her injuries. It is unclear if the other driver was also injured in the crash.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

More: Local news

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email