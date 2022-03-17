Man convicted in murder of woman who was celebrating family member’s birthday at Flint nightclub

FLINT, Mich. – A Michigan man has been convicted in the murder of a 23-year-old woman who was out celebrating a family member’s birthday at a Flint nightclub.

Officials said Shalaycia Miles, 23, of Flint, went out with family and friends June 15, 2019, to celebrate a family member’s birthday. They went to a sports bar in Flint and then continued their evening at the What’s Next nightclub, according to authorities.

While in the parking lot of the club, Miles and her group got into an argument with another group, which included Delano Deshawn Cummings, 33, of Swartz Creek, officials said.

The fight escalated, punches were thrown and guns were drawn, according to police. Dozens of shots were fired, and Miles was struck twice in her back and once in her forearm, Genesee County prosecutors said.

Her boyfriend and others picked her up from the ground and put her into a car to drive to Hurley Medical Center, authorities said. On the way, her boyfriend took a hard turn and the car rolled over, ejecting Miles, according to officials.

Miles’ loved ones flagged down a passing vehicle to drive her to McLaren Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

“What was supposed to be a fun evening out celebrating a birthday turned into a terribly tragic and senseless incident that left a young lady dead and will now put another person behind bars for a very long time,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

A jury returned a guilty verdict against Cummings this week. He was convicted of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

“While no criminal trial is ever as easy as it appears on TV, this case presented particularly challenging logistical and witness obstacles for my staff and police to overcome, and I want to acknowledge everyone for their tenacity in seeing justice through for the victim, her family and friends, and our community,” Leyton said.

Cummings is scheduled to be sentenced April 26.