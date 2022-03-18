Big crowds in Downtown Detroit for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

There was plenty of pent-up partying all over Downtown Detroit Thursday (March 17) night for Saint Patrick’s Day. Two years of COVID had people eager and excited to be back outside.

“(I’m) around a large crowd, I’ve been nervous, but we’re outside, and we’re having a good time,” said Detroit resident Mahogany Johnson.

“I think it’s just a sign of the times,” said John Drake of Greektown Casino Hotel. “People are feeling good, the weather is getting better, and Downtown (Detroit) is coming back again. There’s a lot of events going on, so we’re just pretty excited about that.”

Out-of-towners have descended on Detroit as the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships are ongoing at Little Caesar Arena all weekend.

Everything is busy, which is a welcomed change from some extremely dry times over the last two years.

“This is great to see you know,” said Assad Malik of Canton Township. “I’ve never seen it this busy for a long time. We’ve just been walking around enjoying the people, and there’s wrestling; that’s good to see.”