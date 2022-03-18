Clarkston Community Schools staffers learn how to field dress wounds in case of mass casualty event

Clarkston Community Schools received life-saving lessons that may have been unimaginable a few decades ago. Staffers are being taught how to field dress wounds in a mass casualty event. It’s the kind of hands-on training they hope they’ll never have to use.

Stop the Bleed training is so teachers know how to be field ready if a mass casualty event occurs. On Friday (March 18) morning, the early childhood staffers from the school district were taught and tested.

Trauma experts from St. Joseph Mercy Oakland teamed up with the district to educate district employees on how to handle themselves. The hospital’s trauma team does the training for organizations and businesses all across the area at no charge.

