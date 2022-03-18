Speed hump mission accomplished in Detroit

This is about safety and one woman who did all the right things to get a speed hump on her street to slow drivers down to make it safer for kids. It was early November when Local 4 News met Anedra Davis-Hall, who was asking the Local 4 Defenders to help get a speed hump in her neighborhood on Hamburg Street because of what happened a couple of days ago. This week, an out-of-control driver seen in the video player above tore up one lawn, almost slamming into cars, nearly hitting a house in the process.

“The video is like The Fast and the Furious,” said Davis-Hall. “Wasn’t no one chasing her.”

She and her block watch requested speed humps last summer because of all the drifting and drag racing that takes place on her street.

Speed-humps surround Davis-Hall but not on her street.

Davis-Hall is back with an update as she went down to 7 Mile Road to gather petitions.

“I went all the way down to 7 Mile and got petitions from homeowners,” Davis-Hall said. “They signed the petition; they agreed upon it. My neighbor is our block club president. She typed up a letter as well as the vice president of the block club.”

Davis-Hall wrote letters to the city describing the problem. She got signatures from neighbors to show that people living in the neighborhood wanted speed-humps.

By the end of November, the start of a hump was put down.

Winter hit; now that it is spring, the speed hump was complete this week.

Mission accomplished so far.

For others who also want speed humps in their neighborhoods, here is the lesson Davis-Hall learned in getting the one on her street.

“Basically reach out, get your petitions, contact your mayor and do much as you can,” Davis-Hall said. “Your local police officers, whoever, I tried to reach out to everybody who I knew was in charge.”

If you’d like to request a speed-hump for your street, go to the city’s website under the department of public works page and fill out the form.