4 bodies found in remains of burned Lapeer County mobile home, officials say

Four people were killed Monday morning in a mobile home fire in Lapeer County, police said.

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found the bodies of four people in the remains of a Lapeer County mobile home that caught fire early Monday morning.

Authorities received a call at 5:07 a.m. Monday (March 21) about a fire in the 3700 block of Pleasant Lane. The structure was inside the Victoria Meadows mobile home community in Dryden Township.

You can see aerial footage of the aftermath above.

When police and firefighters arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames, they said.

“Flames were already through the roof of the single-family home,” a release from Dryden Township police says.

Officials said they didn’t know if anyone was inside the home, but they worked to fight the fire quickly in case there were any occupants.

A short time after putting out the flames, authorities discovered the bodies of four people in the remains of the home, they said.

Michigan State Police were called to investigate the scene.

Autopsies are being conducted, and police are working to figure out how the fire started.

The investigation continues.