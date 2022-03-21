Michigan father, son arrested when police find meth floating in McDonald’s cup of Coca Cola

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A father and son from Michigan were arrested when police pulled them over and found methamphetamine floating inside a large McDonald’s cup of Coca Cola, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle Wednesday (March 16) on I-75 near the Loon Lake rest area in Bagley Township, they said.

The vehicle was driven by Victor Emmanuel McMillan, 54, of Rudyard, Michigan, police said. His son, Joshua Lee McMillan, 30, of St. Ignace, was a passenger, according to authorities.

Officials said the pair was found to be in possession of a white crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Large crystals were noticed floating on top of Coca Cola inside a large McDonald’s cup, police said.

Troopers said they found the top of a tied-off plastic baggie on the floor of the vehicle. It was soaked with Coca Cola, they said.

Victor and Joshua McMillan were arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail.

Victor McMillan was arraigned on one count of delivery of methamphetamine, and Joshua McMillan was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Bond for both men was set at $10,000, cash/surety. The next court date is scheduled for March 24.