Wayne-Westland Community School District approved for middle college program: What to know

The Wayne-Westland Community School District is hoping a new program will boost the number of students heading to college. The district won approval for a program that can save students and their families two years of college tuition and fees. The school district will have 1,800 graduating seniors this year and less than half of them will be post-secondary education or college-bound, but that is expected to change drastically. The state has approved the district for a middle college program.

Students accepted to middle college essentially earn actual, transferrable college credits while simultaneously finishing their high school degree. They walk across the stage with their classmates at graduation time but will remain in the middle college program for one more additional year as college sophomores.

When they complete their middle college classwork they will have an associate’s degree. If they choose to go to a college or university for a bachelor’s degree, they enter that institution as a junior because the credits are transferable.

Right now, 46% of students who graduate from the Wayne-Westland school district go to post-secondary education. The district expects that 60% of graduating seniors will be college-bound by 2025.

Middle college is part of their public education offering, so it saves students and their parents two full years on a bachelor’s degree. That means it also saves two full years of tuition and college costs.

Students can begin applying for middle college this fall.

Click here to make sure the courses you take will transfer to the college or university you plan on attending next. This website is a good indicator, but you should always check directly with the school you want to attend.

What is early middle college?

Early middle college is a five-year program of study that has been approved by the Michigan Department of Education.

Early middle college’s work to provide students with an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and one or more of the following:

60 transferable college credits

An associate degree

A professional certification

The Michigan Early Middle College Association (MEMCA) technical certificate

Participation in a registered apprenticeship

The course work is provided by a Michigan public or private college or university.

Early Middle College High School: Means a stand-alone public high school, where 100% of the pupils are enrolled as EMC pupils.

Early Middle College Program is a high school program designed to serve less than 100% of the high school population.

Early Middle College Consortium program is comprised of multiple school districts with one coordinating agency.

