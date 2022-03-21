Why hasn’t there been an independent review into the Oxford High School shooting?

There’s concern in Oxford about finding accountability after a mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four people dead and others injured. A promised blue-ribbon panel has yet to appear and some parents worry it never will. Many still want to know what transpired in the events leading up to the shooting and how they can prevent it going forward.

OXFORD, Mich. – There’s concern in Oxford about finding accountability after a mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four people dead and others injured.

A promised blue-ribbon panel has yet to appear and some parents worry it never will. Many still want to know what transpired in the events leading up to the shooting and how they can prevent it going forward.

In December, then-Oxford schools superintendent Tim Throne recommended to the school board that they look at a third-party independent review.

George Stoffan is the parent of two Oxford High School students and he’s been asking questions of the school board about the review and safety issues. He wanted to know why the school declined the attorney general’s offer to investigate.

“Would allow us to do this, basically for free using the resources of the attorney general’s office and yet they pursued a third-party investigation that is going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Stoffan said.

Now there’s a new school superintendent and the internal investigation the district promises keeps coming up at school board meetings, and yet all the district is willing to say about its so-called blue-ribbon panel is “the school board is working on this and determining a timeline.”

“I think they fear lawsuits based on some of the information that might come of this and I think it’s a way to manage the narrative, I think that’s been their concern at the beginning,” Stoffan said.

He believes worries the probe could bankrupt the district appear a major concern that could prevent it at all.

“That is concerning because the longer this drags out, the memories change,” Stoffan said.

These questions will be coming up at the next school board meeting on April 12.

