Couple killed, driver injured in head-on Oakland County crash, police say

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lapeer County couple were killed and another driver was injured in a head-on crash in Oakland County, police said.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday (March 21) on Ortonville Road, north of Rattalee Lake Road in Independence Township.

Police said Michael Scott Clyne, 48, of Lapeer, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Ortonville Road with his wife, Nicole Ann Clyne, 47, in the front passenger seat.

The Grand Prix crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was heading south, according to authorities.

Michael and Nicole Clyne were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They were both wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee, a 64-year-old Ortonville man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was expected to be released from the hospital Monday.

Authorities don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Police continue to investigate.