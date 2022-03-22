Michigan aims to cut cost of child care

The costs can be crippling for parents struggling to make ends meet. It's no secret that child care costs have gone up, and now the state is working to keep those costs down.

DETROIT – The costs can be crippling for parents struggling to make ends meet.

It’s no secret that child care costs have gone up, and now the state is working to keep those costs down.

“Our number one struggle was staffing and staying afloat, said Monique Synder, owner of Brainiac’s Clubhouse Childcare Center.

The second round of grants will give every full-time childcare worker a $1,000 bonus and help keep child care programs open.

“I am definitely hopeful, and I feel more confident we’ll be prioritized in the state of Michigan budget, and this won’t be a one or two-time thing,” Snyder said.

Nearly six thousand child care providers and 38 thousand workers received money from the first round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant.

Ad

This time $365 million is on the table and will go to roughly eight thousand licensed child care programs across the state.

“What we’ve seen over the past few years has elevated the critical importance of high-quality early childcare and education,” said Denise Smith, Hope Starts Here.

The Governor says the bipartisan program will keep child care programs affordable, help business owners keep the doors open, and pay child care professionals a living wage.

“It’s one of the ways we’re trying to say thank you to child care professionals who’ve stepped up,” said Lt. Gov Garlin Gilchrist.

“We want every provider in Michigan and Detroit to apply for these resources that support them as providers and the children and families that they serve,” Smith said.

The Child Care Stabilization Grant application is now open. Licensed childcare providers are eligible and should visit Michigan.gov/childcare to confirm eligibility, review frequently asked questions, and apply.

Ad

May 26 is the deadline .