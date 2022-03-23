Hazel Park detective sentenced to probation for embezzling thousands of dollars for personal use

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A former Hazel Park police detective has been sentenced to probation for embezzling thousands of dollars in public asset forfeiture funds for his own personal use.

Sean Boucher, 45, of Warren, pleaded guilty to embezzling around $68,000 in public asset forfeiture between 2013 and 2017. He used the money for his own personal use, according to authorities.

On Tuesday (March 22), Boucher was sentenced to three years’ probation, and a portion of his pension was seized.

Ad

Boucher was originally charged in February with conducting a criminal enterprise -- a 20-year felony, embezzlement of between $50,000 and $100,000 -- a 15-year felony, and five counts of embezzlement by a public official of more than $50 -- a 10-year felony, prosecutors said.

Police said Boucher was placed on administrative leave Sept. 11, 2017, and suspended the following day. He resigned Sept. 15, 2017. Boucher was an 18-year veteran of the department when he resigned.

On Dec. 21, before an Oakland County Circuit Court judge, Boucher pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a public official of $50 or more.

“Securing this plea is a testament to the collaboration between our local and federal partners involved in this case,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We remain committed to ensuring those who took an oath to serve the public are held accountable when that position is exploited for personal gain.”

Ad

As part of his plea agreement, Boucher paid $68,220 in restitution and relinquished his MICOLES certification, officials said.

“The residents of Hazel Park and members of this department put their trust in the defendant to uphold the law, and that trust was broken,” Hazel Park police Chief Brian Buchholz said. “His actions should in no way be a reflection of the members of this department who serve this city with honor and integrity every day.”

“Sean Boucher was trusted with forfeiture funds meant to benefit the city of Hazel Park and its citizens,” said Timothy Waters, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Instead, he violated his oath and stole the money for his personal use.”