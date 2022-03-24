Who is responsible for getting accused Oxford school shooter an education while behind bars?

The teen accused in the Oxford High School shooting was in court on Thursday and the topic of his education was a priority.

The court determined that the 15-year-old accused shooter will remain in Oakland County Jail and will not be moved to Oakland County Children’s Village.

It was also revealed that the psychiatric evaluation of the accused shooter has been completed, but results will not be available for 45 days.

Another topic that came up in court was the issue of the accused shooter’s education. Who is responsible for getting him an education while he’s behind bars?

Usually, it is the parent’s responsibility. However, his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges and are also being held in jail.

Deborah McKelvy is the accused shooter’s court-appointed guardian. Her job is to look after him while he’s in custody.

“I think it’s important for the court to recognize their memorandum still says that it’s the parent’s responsibility to provide education,” McKelvy said.

McKelvy said state law mandates that the teen must be able to continue his high school education while he’s behind bars.

The judge said the prosecution and defense are working together on the issue. The teen will be presented with several options, including taking classes online. The teen will choose a plan and in 30 days they will go forward.

If you become aware of crimes at, or threats toward someone at a Michigan school, you can submit an anonymous tip to the OK2SAY tipline online. You can also make a tip by calling 855-565-2729, texting 652729, or emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov. If it’s an emergency, call 911.