Woman, 15-year-old boy killed in St. Clair County crash; Woman and 2 toddlers hospitalized

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized and listed in critical condition after a crash in St. Clair County, according to police.

A 27-year-old Warren woman and a 15-year-old boy from Emmett were killed, police said. A 40-year-old woman, 18-month-old baby and 3-year-old were all transported to a hospital and are listed in critical condition.

The crash happened at 1:05 p.m. Thursday (March 24) on Kinney Road (M-19) near Burt Road in Riley Township. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Police believe a 2021 GMC Terrain was going north on Kinney Road and collided with a 2012 Nissan Altima traveling south on the same road. Police said they believe one of the vehicles crossed the center line.

The river of the GMC is a 40-year-old woman from Mussey Township. She was pulled from the vehicle and transported to McLaren Port Huron Hospital in critical condition. An 18-month-old child was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Altima, a 27-year-old Warren woman and a 15-year-old Emmett boy who was riding in the front passenger seat, were both pronounced dead at the scene. A 3-year-old passenger was transported to McLaren Port Huron in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.