How Detroit native Jeanette Abraham is shaking up the auto industry

DETROIT – Jeanette Abraham is in a league of her own as one of the only Black female automotive suppliers in the auto industry.

Her accomplishments as the founder and president of a multi-million dollar tier-one Detroit automotive supplier have earned her titles like; trailblazing; living legend and; top 10 entrepreneurs in the country. It all started right in Detroit.

When Abraham was just 16 years old she was a co-op student with General Motors. She never imagined being one of the top 10 Black female entrepreneurs in the country.

She graduated from John J. Pershing High School in Detroit and Wayne State University, which started her road to success in the automotive industry and few women that look like her have accomplished.

In 2001, she founded JMA Logistics, a multi-million dollar tier-one Detroit automotive supplier. Its expertise is procurement, warehousing, kitting, and distribution of fastener components located in Livonia.

Her company supplies fasteners to General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, and other auto suppliers across the world. She is the sole founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Abraham is a single mother of one son and has a 10-year-old granddaughter. Her father worked second shift at Chrysler with only an 8th-grade education and her mother stayed home raising Abraham and her three sisters.

Abraham has been called a living legend by colleagues and family. Giving back to her community is a huge part of her life. She pays it forward as a mentor to younger businessmen and women.

She is chair of the National Association of Black Suppliers Scholarship Fund.

“If I can’t do good and mentor people while I’m able to, then I don’t understand the point of my success,” Abraham said.

While Jeanette credits her mentor for helping chart her successful course, there is another person who made a huge difference in her life well before then, her co-op job instructor Lois Brooks who she says helped her chart her path to think bigger.