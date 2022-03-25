Michigan’s first ever marijuana consumption venue coming to Hazel Park

Michigan's first ever marijuana consumption location will open to the public this summer in Hazel Park.

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – After voting to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan back in 2018, the state has reached a new marijuana milestone.

Over the last four years, a variety of different cannabis businesses have opened up throughout Michigan, offering marijuana products to patients for medical reasons, and to recreational users. The businesses are allowed to sell marijuana, but marijuana is not allowed to be consumed at these locations.

Now, for the first time ever, a marijuana consumption venue is opening in the state of Michigan -- and it’s right here in Metro Detroit.

Hot Box Social in Hazel Park will serve as the first ever cannabis consumption lounge in the region, where people can smoke weed and eat edibles at their leisure. The business just received its operator license, and will begin by hosting private events before opening to the public.

The lounge, located on John R Road between 9 Mile Road and Woodward Heights Boulevard, expects to open to the public this summer.

Under state law, Hot Box Social will not be allowed to sell marijuana to patrons, so visitors will have to bring their own or have it delivered to them at the location.

In other states where marijuana has been legalized, consumption lounges usually charge an entrance fee or sell tickets to special events to bring in revenue.

