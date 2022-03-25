Royal Oak community come together to save historic movie theatre

The Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak has 80 years worth of history. For sed 80 years, the theatre has been in the heart of Jason Kryziak for three decades. It even factored into his and his wife's decision years ago when they decided to move.

Of those 80 years, the theatre has been in the heart of Jason Kryzsiak for 30. It even factored into his and his wife’s decision years ago when they decided to move.

“One of the reasons we picked the house we did was it was within walking distance of the main art theatre,” Kryzsiak said. “So, the theatre has been a part of our lives for years.”

The theatre shut down during the pandemic, as many others did. But, it didn’t follow suit when many of them decided to re-open.

Around the time it was announced that the theatre was closing for good, 50 or so lovers of the establishment got together to honor it; while also forming friends of theatre on Facebook.

“We realized that we had such a group together just under the marquee,” Kruzsiak said. “There was about 50 of us that evening, and we decided that we had to do something about it.”

The newfound friends met with the theatre owners to discuss letting them run it as a community theater, but Kryzsiak says they opted to continue with the plan to raise it and put up a mixed-use development.

“This community will come out and support independent cinema at this location,” Kryzsiak said. “Our hope is that through negotiations with the property owner that we can find that keeps films alive at the Main Art Theatre. Our membership is growing. Our membership is determined, and we’re going to do what we can to save this theatre.”

The membership group is not done yet. They are trying to convince the owners that it is in their best interest to hold off on demolishing the theatre. They believe they can make it work by bringing in revenue by utilizing the historic venue as a community theatre.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, the group will hold a save the Main rally in front of the theatre.

April 12 is the Royal Oak Planning Commission meeting. The 7 p.m. meeting will have the developers in attendance alongside city officials. The objective for the group is to make their case that, as a community, they can achieve the common goal and that the building doesn’t have to be demolished.