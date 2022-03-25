40º

Tubby’s/Just Baked opening 4 new stores in Metro Detroit, expanding in Michigan

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tubby's/Just Baked store. (Tubby's/Just Baked)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Tubby’s/Just Baked is opening several new stores in Metro Detroit this year, with plans to open several more across the state.

Tubby’s/Just Baked opened a new location Lake Orion in January, and is planning to open four more in Metro Detroit -- in Livonia, Southfield, Detroit, and Dearborn Heights -- this spring.

The restaurant chain also plans to expand into Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, Lansing, East Lansing, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Jackson.

“With the popularity of our dual concept, Tubby’s/Just Baked in Metro Detroit, we are nearly sold out here.  It’s time to develop outstate Michigan cities and expand the brand,” said co-founder and President Robert Paganes. Tubby’s currently has 58 franchise locations.

Founded in 1968, by the Robert Paganes family in St. Clair Shores, Tubby’s/Just Baked has 58 locations in the Metro Detroit market. Famous in metro Detroit for their steak and cheese subs, wings, salads and now, Just Baked gourmet cupcakes. The Just Baked brand was acquired in 2015.

