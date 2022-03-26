Man and woman shot to death in Eastpointe

Police say a 63-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were shot to death Friday (March 25) night by an angry ex-boyfriend of one of the 63-year-old’s daughters. Officials say that both were found dead inside a home in Eastpointe on the 15000 block of Veronica Avenue.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police say a 63-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were shot to death Friday (March 25) night by an angry ex-boyfriend of one of the 63-year-old’s daughters.

Officials say that both were found dead inside a home in Eastpointe on the 15000 block of Veronica Avenue.

Typically, the daughters of the 63-year-old woman are at the home with the mother.

Of the two daughters, one of them has an ex-boyfriend who came to the home Friday night, likely in search of the daughter. But he ultimately shot and killed her mother and uncle instead.

The daughter was not home at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors told Mara MacDonald that they didn’t hear gunshots and that the only reason they knew something was going on in their neighborhood was when they first heard a woman scream, and then they came outside and saw the police outside the home.

Ad

Eastpointe police said they’re working on a description of the suspect and the getaway car.