A death investigation continues in Detroit after a double shooting leaves one man dead and a woman in the hospital.

DETROIT – Investigators are trying to determine what led to a shooting Saturday in the area of Eight Mile Road near Lahser Road.

Detroit police said a man and woman were shot multiple times. The man died at the scene and the woman was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators were also outside of a home five blocks away at Bentler Street. They had the road blocked off near St. Martins.

Police said the two scenes appear to be connected, but it’s unclear what happened.