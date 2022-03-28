Bluetooth speaker helmet sold at Walmart recalled for risk of head injury

A Bluetooth speaker helmet sold exclusively at Walmart and on Walmart.com is being recalled because it doesn’t comply with federal safety standards.

Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker multi-purpose helmets are black with black straps and a black buckle. The white label on the inside of the helmet contains the Item # ACTGEAR-238BTS in the bottom left corner.

If you have one of these helmets, you should stop using it immediately and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a free replacement helmet. Do not return the helmet to Walmart.

The helmet was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from July 2020 through Jan. 2022 for about $25.

No injuries have been reported.

Click here to learn more about the recall.

You can reach Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime, email at support@sakar.com, or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls or www.vivitar.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.