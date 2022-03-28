Eastpointe family fights to fix broken water pipe

Friday night, Local 4 News told you about a family in Eastpointe who were without water for three weeks. They couldn't get their pipe fixed because the neighbors weren't allowing work to spill onto their property. It ended with an agreement. Saturday (March 26) morning, Jason Colthorp received a text from homeowner Petrice Miller-Orear. The text said that the rep from the management company that owns the house next door was now saying permission is not granted, and we were back at square one, so Colthorp got involved once again Monday.

“I woke up Saturday, and I was like, ‘there has to be an end to this,’” said Miller-Orear.

After three weeks, the end was getting harder for Miller-Orear to see.

“When the property manager called me and spoke to me the way he did, I immediately reached out to you, and that’s when things started changing,” Miller-Orear said.

“We usually just knock on the door,” said Joseph Walters of H20 Plumbing. “They’re like, ‘go ahead.’ “We’d have been done that day if it was a normal situation.”

It’s not unusual for work like that to spill over into a neighbor’s yard as the fences don’t know where the pipes are. But the contractor says the longer the delay, the more dangerous the job was becoming.

“Even as we’re standing here now, little bits of rainwater are soaking that ground underground, making it softer, and it’s all sand here, that’s why it keeps just falling in,” Walters said.

After Colthorp requested to talk to the management company owner, suddenly, things changed, and Miller-Orear got a phone call from the owner.

“He was like, ‘how can we help?’ Just as long as you send me a text saying that this is going on. I’m not expecting a big landscaping job, and I’m just filling the hole in,’” Miller-Orear said. “I’m very relieved, but we still have today to get through, so hopefully, tomorrow is the start of some normalcy,” Miller-Orear said.

The work is underway as the fence is down. H20 Plumbing says it should be done Monday, and even better, they are not charging Miller-Orear for the several days where they were unable to do anything.