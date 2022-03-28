Morning 4: Gas prices continue to dip; Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Will Smith takes a jab at Chris Rock during the Oscars.

AAA: Michigan gas prices continue to tick down

Michigan gas prices continued to tick down slightly after setting a new record of $4.26 per gallon earlier this month. But prices remain near that record high.

AAA reports gas prices in Michigan decreased 2 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.14 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 64 cents more than this time last month and $1.47 more than this time last year.

Oscar Moments: The night emotion won, for better and worse

“Did I miss anything?” quipped Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, returning to the Dolby Theatre stage after a break. “There’s a different vibe in here.”

Oh my, was there ever.

With a sudden, shocking outburst of anger from actor Will Smith, who bounded onstage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife’s appearance, the theater was thrown into a state of deeply uncomfortable shock.

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Undercover agent next in trial of Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Federal prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

An undercover FBI agent known as “Red” will appear when testimony resumes Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Friday.

Ukraine leader says he seeks peace ‘without delay’ in talks

Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of another planned round of talks — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war.

While hinting at possible concessions in an interview with independent Russian media outlets, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s priority is ensuring its sovereignty and its “territorial integrity” — preventing Russia from carving up the country, something Ukraine and the West say could now be Moscow’s goal.

Weather forecast: Frigid Monday but change is on the way