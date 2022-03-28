Metro Detroit weather: A frigid Monday, but change is on the way

While there are a few lake enhanced snow showers out there today, most of our day is looking dry and pretty bright with sunshine busting through some of these morning clouds and high temperatures later today will only make it into the lower to maybe middle 30s.

Bundle up as you get up and get going on this Monday morning around Metro Detroit because we are waking up to temperatures in the the teens and lower 20s with a bit of a breeze keeping wind chills in the single digits and lower teens.

These temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees colder than what we average for morning lows here and it will be on the chilly side all day.

The winds from the northwest are bringing occasional bands of snow from Lake Michigan and Lake Huron and those snow showers are moving south from Oakland, Livingston, and Macomb counties.

This could be just enough snow to make it slick in spots while most of our roadways are dry and in good shape as you head out. Anywhere you see snow, obviously you’ll need to slow down just a bit.

The cool breeze stays on the nuisance side NW 7-15 gusting to 20-25mph at times will keep wind chills in the teens to low 20s throughout the day today and those winds also keep the possibility of a few flakes flying here and there today.

There shouldn’t be much snow, and the models don’t pick up on any, but we need to be aware with these temps and these winds keeping that chance alive. It will be our third day in a row with snow around here at the end of March.

SUNSET: 7:55 PM

The cool air will gradual be replaced by warmer air day by day as we advance through this week here in Metro Detroit. But Tuesday morning looks to be almost as cold as this morning with lows in the teens to near 20F and lighter winds but wind chills are in that dangerous zone if you are not properly layered up.

High temps tomorrow are heading into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon. We will see an increase in high clouds tomorrow afternoon which signals a change coming. That chance comes in the way of a wintry mix which will move in late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday

We will see light rain, snow, and sleet possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday with temperatures in the neighborhood of 30F during this event. So, it’s a little bit of everything but the moisture is limited so we don’t expect much. We’ll let you know if ice becomes a concern for our Wednesday morning drive.

The skies and conditions look to improve by late afternoon allowing a little bit of sun mixing with mostly cloudy skies on your Hump Day and highs taking off to near 60F or slightly warmer. The winds will start cranking from the south helping us to warm up.

Rest of the week

It will be a familiar kind of day on Thursday with a chance for either a wintry mix or rain early and then more showers during the morning and early afternoon with temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s which should eliminate any ice concerns and produce mainly rain showers Thursday.

It will be breeze for most of the end of the week and the upcoming weekend with mostly cloudy skies and mid 40s Friday and then back into the 50s with sunshine this weekend.

