Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant hit with fourth air quality violation

DETROIT – The Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit has been served with yet another air quality violation.

In the violation report from EGLE, odors are believed to be coming from the paint used to make some of the Jeeps on the line.

“There’s ongoing work that’s happening to resolve this, but I just think that we need to continue to remind ourselves that this is the air that people are breathing,” said State Senator Stephanie Chang.

Senator Chang has heard from countless neighbors and has gone to several meetings regarding the matter. She says something needs to change.

“There were a number of violations from last fall,” Senator Chang said. “So, It’s really just so disappointing to know that there’s yet again, another violation months later.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Tuesday (March 29):

“EGLE continues to respond to and evaluate complaints. EGLE is working through the escalated enforcement process, partnering with the USEPA, and consulting with MDHHS on matters related to the evaluation of public health.”

Many nearby residents like Robert Shobe have lived in the Detroit neighborhood for over a quarter of a century.

“I’ve been afraid of it,” said Shobe. “I’ve stated it before. Smelling it is great. But what’s in it that I can’t smell. I’m surprised it’s only four. I just believe we’re too close.”

Shobe says he’s already experiencing some severe symptoms.

“This right here is on a different level,” Shobe said. “From burning eyes to nausea, headaches, chest pains, all types of stuff when you get to breathing this stuff.”

Stellantis sent Local News the following statement:

“We are implementing the corrective actions submitted to EGLE on Jan. 7 and will continue to work with the agency to resolve this issue in a timely manner. A timeline for completion of these activities will depend, in part, on the outcome of discussions with EGLE regarding permitting requirements and deadlines imposed through the enforcement process.”