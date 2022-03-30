Police: Security guard killed, another injured in shooting at Team Wellness Center in Detroit

DETROIT – A security guard has died and another was injured in a shooting at Team Wellness Center in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday (March 30) in the Team Wellness Center location on Mack Avenue.

Police said a man was going through a screening protocol at the center when he shot the two security guards. The man is known to the people who work at the facility, but was not getting services there.

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as it’s available.