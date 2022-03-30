49º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police: Security guard killed, another injured in shooting at Team Wellness Center in Detroit

Suspect is known to employees

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Mack Avenue, Team Wellness Center, Local Crime, Detroit Crime
Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – A security guard has died and another was injured in a shooting at Team Wellness Center in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday (March 30) in the Team Wellness Center location on Mack Avenue.

Police said a man was going through a screening protocol at the center when he shot the two security guards. The man is known to the people who work at the facility, but was not getting services there.

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as it’s available.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter