Police investigate double shooting on Detroit’s east side; 1 person killed

Police are investigating a double shooting on Detroit’s east side. The incident took place on Mt. Elliott Street and Mack Avenue at the Team Wellness Center, where people gather in search of assistance.

DETROIT – Police are investigating a double shooting on Detroit’s east side.

The incident took place on Mt. Elliott Street and Mack Avenue at the Team Wellness Center, where people gather in search of assistance.

Police say a familiar patient of the facility arrived on the scene, searching for assistance.

When the shooter entered the building, the guards were in the process of patting him down when he produced a gun and shot one of the security guards multiple times in the head, according to authorities.

Officials say one of the guards has been pronounced dead, and the other has been transported to the hospital.

The shooter is known, according to the people who frequent the facility. When he arrived to the facility, he began a screening before entering the building, which is when he pulled out his weapon and opened fire on the security guards.

Ad

He then walked northbound on Mt. Elliott, where he was seen in the Gratiot area.

Clients of the facility have been told to evacuate while the investigation takes place.