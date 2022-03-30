Romulus apartment building catches fire twice in 2 days

A Romulus apartment building that caught fire Tuesday caught fire once again Wednesday morning, after the smoldering fire from the day before was likely rekindled amid windy conditions, officials said.

Firefighters on Wednesday were at the scene of yet another fire at an apartment complex near Ecorse and Wayne roads.

According to officials, the building caught fire on Tuesday, March 29 after someone left a stove on and went to work. Those flames reportedly reached throughout the entire building.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire Tuesday, but weather conditions are believed to have rekindled the fire early Wednesday morning.

Officials said that the windows of the impacted units were not boarded up once Tuesday’s fire was out, so when winds picked up around 3 a.m. Wednesday, that wind got into the building and reached leftover burning embers, reigniting the fire.

No injuries have been reported from the fire, and everyone inside was able to safely exit the building, officials said. Firefighters could be seen tearing off parts of the roof Wednesday morning in a bid to better access the blaze and put it out again.

