Pontiac house fire that killed 2, injured 5 others was no accident, officials say

PONTIAC, Mich. – We’re learning more about a house fire that killed a man and teen with autism in Pontiac on Tuesday (March 29) night.

Not only was the fire intentionally set, but investigators also said the person who started the fire deadbolted an exit door on the second story to prevent anyone from escaping.

“That’s crazy,” said next-door neighbor Lachen Herring.

The shadowy figure seen on surveillance video moving about inside the St. Clair Street home where two people were killed is almost as haunting as that day.

“It was a person in each window jumping out,” Herring said.

Herring says she still hears the screams and how impossible it is to escape the image of people jumping for their lives.

“Heartbroken just for the simple fact of how they was trapped,” Herring said.

They were more than trapped as Investigators say the person who set the fire also locked a second-story exit door with a deadbolt.

“How could somebody do that to somebody? They don’t have a heart,” Herring said.

The second video, recorded moments after the figure is first seen, shows the flames as they start.

Seen in the video player above is the scene of the blaze that eight people survived on Jan. 17; Five people were hurt as they jumped to safety; Two others weren’t so lucky.

59-year-old Jeff Donnelly, 19-year-old Brandon Andrews died that day.

Investigators say Andrews had autism, his stepfather tried to get him to jump out of the video after him, but he didn’t.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest and conviction of the person who started the fire.