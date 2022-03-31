Parking and compacity spark concern for Washington Twp as big crowds are expected for Trump rally

With thousands of people expected in Washington Township for a rally with former President Donald Trump, Township Supervisor Sam Previti says the capacity and parking concerns voiced by the fire marshal have been worked out. Taxpayers will not be on the hook for costs related to the rally. The Trump rally is scheduled for Saturday (April 2) at the Michigan Stars Sports Center, which has hosted both the former President and his son for separate rallies in the past. This time, the township no longer owns 85 acres around the facility. It sold off more than half of the land, which raised serious parking concerns.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich – With thousands of people expected in Washington Township for a rally with former President Donald Trump, Township Supervisor Sam Previti says the capacity and parking concerns voiced by the fire marshal have been worked out. Taxpayers will not be on the hook for costs related to the rally.

The Trump rally is scheduled for Saturday (April 2) at the Michigan Stars Sports Center, which has hosted both the former President and his son for separate rallies in the past.

This time, the township no longer owns 85 acres around the facility. It sold off more than half of the land, which raised serious parking concerns.

Previti says the Trump organization has reached an agreement with the new landowner so cars will be able to park around the rally site.

“The number one question my office is getting is will taxpayers be forced to pay for costs related to this rally,” Previti said. “Everything is being covered between Secret Service, Michigan Stars stadium, and the Trump team. They’ve covered all expenses for the fire department, the sheriff’s department, and any incidentals that happen on the property.”

Those allowed in the venue will be capped at around 5,000, with more seating available than the last time. Overflow crowds will be able to watch on a Jumbotron in the parking lot.

The expectation is that as many as 10,000 people could be in attendance on Saturday, so the township had a bulletin up on its website warning residents to expect traffic delays around Van Dyke and 30 Mile Road.