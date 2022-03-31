Wind advisory in effect for SE Michigan: Tracking DTE Energy power outages

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT – A wind advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon in Metro Detroit, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible, bringing the possibility of power outages.

As of 7:57 a.m. on Thursday, more than 19,900 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. You can check the DTE outage map here.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm